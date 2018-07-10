Ill. Officer Probed Over Video Showing Woman Harassed for Puerto Rico Shirt

Now viral video shows a man berating a woman ina Cook County Forest Preserve last month while a police officer appears to ignore her pleas for help. The man questions the woman's citizenship and tells her she should not be wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag on it while in the United States. (VIdeo courtesy Mia Irizarry)

Man Berates Woman at Cook County Forest Preserve Over Shirt With Puerto Rican Flag on It

A Cook County Forest Preserve police officer is under investigation after video appeared to show him ignoring a woman’s pleas for help as a man berated her for wearing a Puerto Rico shirt last month during a birthday party at an area park, according to the Forest Preserves. The man seen in viral video of the encounter has been charged with assault, authorities said.

Mia Irizarry filmed the scene at the Caldwell Woods forest preserve on Facebook Live as the unidentified man began telling her her shirt with the Puerto Rican flag on it should not be worn “in the United States of America.”

The video shows the woman asking a nearby Forest Preserves officer for help, but the officer does not appear to stop the man, who continues his rant and gets increasingly closer to Irizarry in the space she said she had rented that afternoon.

“Officer, I feel highly uncomfortable; can you please grab him?” she is heard saying on the footage.

The officer then turns around and walks back toward his car.

“Why is she wearing that sh--?” the man shouts.

The man questions if Irizarry is a citizen of the U.S. and continues to shout at her as she pleads with the officer to remove the man from the space, footage shows.

Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory and residents on the island are American citizens.

Eventually, other park guests arrive at the scene and get involved. The officer then says something to the man, who continues to argue with those at the park as the officer stands by him. Other officers arrive several minutes later and one eventually takes down Irizarry’s information and her account of what happened.

The man involved, who authorities said was intoxicated, was arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct, the forest preserve said.

Though the footage had already been seen over a million times after it was first posted in early June, new postings of the video have prompted responses from the forest preserve and even the governor of Puerto Rico.

“We are aware of the the [sic] June 14 incident and video,” the Forest Preserves tweeted Monday. “After the incident, we immediately launched an investigation pursuant to our personnel policies into the response of our officer.”

The forest preserve added the investigation remained ongoing as of Monday and the officer involved was assigned to desk duty pending the outcome.

“All people are welcome in the Forest Preserves of Cook County and no one should feel unsafe while visiting our preserves,” their tweet read.

Ricardo Rossello, the governor of Puerto Rico, also began tweeting about the “undignified event.”

“I am appalled, shocked & disturbed by the officer’s behavior,” he wrote. “We will be looking into this incident as our offices in DC are in contact with local and state authorities, demanding that this officer be expelled from the police force. He failed to deescalate the situation and therefore did not ensure a citizen’s safety.”

He also called on Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to “take matter [sic] into her hands.”

“The United States of America is a nation that was built and thrives on diversity,” he wrote. “We cannot allow those who do not understand America’s greatness to terrorize people because of their background. This is not the America we all believe in.”

Preckwinkle said she apologizes to the woman, calling the man in the footage "abusive and offensive."

She said her office plans to speak with the governor's staff Tuesday and will interview all officers at the scene as well as the victim.