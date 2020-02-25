Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Gov. Says Fatal Shooting of Transgender Woman Is Hate Crime

Police are investigating whether a video posted on social media shows the actual killing

Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The recent killing of a person believed to be a transgender woman that has shocked and angered many in Puerto Rico is likely a hate crime, Gov. Wanda Vázquez said Tuesday.

While no one has been arrested, she said the investigation into the fatal shooting of a person identified as Neulisa Luciano Ruiz, also known as Alexa, is making progress.

“Everything points to this being a hate crime, and that’s how it will be treated,” she said.

The Puerto Rico police department told Telemundo Puerto Rico that based on preliminary information, it was looking for four teenagers allegedly involved in the incident.

The victim’s body was found Monday in the northern town of Toa Baja a few miles away from highway PR-165.

Although police have information about the victim’s relatives, they have not been able to locate them, Cap. Ricardo Haddock, director of the Criminal Investigation Body in Bayamón, said Tuesday during a radio interview with WKAQ.

Police are investigating whether a video that was made public where at least two men are heard mocking and threatening a person believed to be the victim followed by gunfire is the actual killing.

Activist Pedro Julio Serrano said in a statement that he was outraged by the murder.

“There’s no doubt that transphobia and intolerance had much to do in this case,” he said.

Police said they had received a complaint about the victim on Sunday from a female who was in a woman’s bathroom at a fast food place when Ruiz allegedly entered.

Associated Press/NBC

