Publishers Clearing House is sending 280k people refund checks for ‘deceptive' practices. Are you getting one?

The refund checks, worth $18 million, are part of a compliant from the FTC that said the decades-old sweepstakes company made misleading claims to consumers

By Francie Swidler

Sara Adair shows off the oversized check for $1 million her husband Mark received from the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol in South Boston, Massachusetts, on April 1, 2022.
Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Publishers Clearing House is sending checks to more than 280,000 people, but not the kind of checks, and you may be one of them — but the money isn't part of a sweepstakes win.

The refund checks, worth $18 million, are part of a compliant from the Federal Trade Commission that says PCH made misleading claims to consumers.

The complaint comes weeks after the decades-old company, which saw its heydey in the 1990s and 2000s, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to “finalize a shift away” from its legacy business operations. 

The FTC complaint says PCH "targeted older and lower-income consumers, deceiving them into thinking either that consumers could not enter into sweepstakes without purchasing a product or that their chances of winning would be increased by purchasing products."

It also said that PCH mislead consumers through emails with "deceptive subject lines" that could have led consumers to believe the email was related to official or government documents, like tax forms.

The complaint also said PCH's shipping and handling fees were deceptive, and that sweepstakes company "misrepresented that ordering was '“'risk-free,'”' even though consumers who wanted refunds had to return products at their own expense."

According to a Thursday news release, 281,724 consumers will receive refund checks from the FTC as part of the complaint. Those who are eligible to receive checks are consumers who ordered a product from Publishers Clearing House after receiving and clicking on one of the emails that the FTC alleged were deceptive, the release added.

Recipients should chase their checks within 90 days, the FTC said. A timeline on when checks would be sent or expected to be received was not provided.

Those who are expecting to get a refund and have questions can contact the settlement administrator, Rust Consulting, at 888-516-0774. More information can be found here.

