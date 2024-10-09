Food & Drink

Public health alert issued for some chicken salad that could contain wheat

A public health alert has been issued for some chicken salad that was mislabeled and could contain wheat, according to the U.S.D.A Food Safety and Inspection Service. It was shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey and New York. Wheat was not declared in the label.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for chicken salad products labeled as Cranberry Chicken Salad due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The company mentioned in the notice is Han Kissle.

The product labeled as Cranberry Chicken Salad might actually contain Classic Chicken Salad, which contains wheat that is not declared on the product label, according to USDA Food Safety and Inspection Services.

They said a recall was not requested because the affected product is no longer available for purchase.

The Classic Chicken Salad labeled as Cranberry Chicken Salad was produced on Sept 30.

The 12-oz. clear plastic packages containing “Cranberry Chicken Salad with white meat chicken” with a use-by date of 10/25/24 are subject to the public health alert.

The products subject to the public health alert bear the establishment number “P-7573” printed on the top of the product label.                               

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that it received a customer complaint that packages labeled as Cranberry Chicken Salad contained Classic Chicken Salad, according to the USDA.

They said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone who is concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider. 

Consumers with questions can contact Katie Hatch, Customer Service Representative, Hans Kissle, at 978-556-4500 or customercomplaints@hanskissle.com.

