‘Proud dad': Parents praise son, 6, for sacrificing self to try to save brother during fatal fire

A 6-year-old boy who died of smoke inhalation days after a house fire earlier this month in Virginia could have escaped but chose to protect his 3-year-old brother, their father told NBC Washington.

Zachariah, 3, and William Brice, 6, became trapped as smoke filled their Clifton home April 10.

"He's smart enough to have gotten out of the house, like, he knew what’s up,” James Brice said about William. “And I think he saw his brother in danger — trapped — and he went in and protected him."

First responders told James and Reina Brice they found William covering Zachariah, shielding him from danger.

"We're grieving, but at the same time, it's like my 6-year-old made the manliest of choices, and it's like proud dad at the same time," James Brice said.

William was wearing a Captain America T-shirt when first responders found him. In a sweet video of Zachariah waiting for his brother to get off the school bus, William also is wearing a Captain America T-shirt as the brothers hug.

The family calls the boys heroes for possibly saving up to nine lives with their donated organs.

First responders performed CPR on Zachariah and William in the front yard for 45 minutes, giving the family a few more days with the boys.

"That was the miracle was like just that we didn't lose them on Wednesday and we had those extra days to get as much time," James Brice said.

James and Reina Brice say they've always been devout Christians.

“Before, we were going to church and we were praying and we were doing all the things, but not really with any enthusiasm," James Brice said.

Now, they believe they have a new purpose — sharing their story to help others find light through darkness.

“Because we believe that they're in heaven and that we're gonna see them again, it's possible to share that hope," Reina Brice said.

The family is hosting a party and prayer service for the boys from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Word of Life Church in Springfield for anyone who wants to celebrate William and Zachariah.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.