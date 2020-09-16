Pennsylvania

Protesters Held on $1 Million Bail After Demonstration Over Pa. Police Shooting

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman denounced the $1 million bail order on Twitter as "blatantly unconstitutional"

NBCUniversal, Inc.

At least seven protesters who were arrested during demonstrations over a fatal police shooting in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, were held on $1 million bail Tuesday, NBC News reports.

Lancaster police arrested 12 adults and a juvenile overnight Sunday when a crowd of more than 100 people gathered outside the police station to protest the shooting that day of Ricardo Munoz, who prosecutors say had run at an officer with a knife.

A parent of one of the arrested adults said the bail amount was "outrageous" and in violation of the Eighth Amendment, which protects against excessive bail and the use of "cruel and unusual punishments." Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman also denounced the bail order on Twitter as "blatantly unconstitutional."

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

wildfires 3 hours ago

‘Nothing Left in the Bucket': Wildfire Resources Run Thin

Hurricane 3 hours ago

Resurgent Sally Threatens Drenching in Alabama, Florida

The adults face numerous charges, including conspiracy to commit arson, riot, failure to disperse, institutional vandalism and disorderly conduct. Court records were not immediately available for the adults Tuesday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaLancasterprotest
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us