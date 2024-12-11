How to protect your phone from hackers and the explanation of RCS text messaging

In the past few months, people have probably seen the acronym 'RCS' pop up in their messages while texting. It allows features between iPhone and Android users, like seeing when the other person is typing a message, but the FBI suggests Americans use encrypted apps due to cyber security issues.

Apple recently introduced its latest software update, iOS18. It allows iPhone users to message Android users with high-resolution photos, videos, read receipts and view when someone is texting back.

"It's called Rich Communication Services, RCS, and what that does it gives you the ability to talk to somebody who has an Android, but you get to see the three little dots just like you do on message, so it's really cool, and it's really great, but it does come with some risks," said Delaney Duffey, an associate systems engineer at NBC Dallas- Fort Worth.

Unlike iMessage, Duffey said RCS is not encrypted end-to-end, which means it's not protected.

"Which is why the FBI basically says, 'Hey, use WhatsApp, WhatsApp is encrypted end-to-end, however, with being owned by META, that is something that you do want to keep in mind as well," said Duffey.

Last month in a joint statement from the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, CISA, officials said foreign hackers are tapping into people's data in a "significant cyber espionage campaign."

"The thing with encryption in messaging is, you don't want to send out your personal information, social security information, a lot of business is done via text message these days, if it was me running my business, I would want to make sure that data is safe," said Duffey.

How to Turn On or Off RCS for iPhone Users

Go to "Settings"

Click on "Apps"

Click on "Messages"

Scroll down to 'RCS Messaging"

Toggle the green button to white, meaning it's off. Green means on.

How to Turn On or Off RCS for Android Users

Open Google Messages App

Go to "Settings"

Turn off "RCS Chats"

"When it comes to technology it's ultimately your choice to do, want to do, when it comes to it, just be safe, don't do anything that your mom wouldn't want you doing," said Duffey.

Service provider Verizon posted on its website that on Jan. 6, 2025, Advanced Messaging, RCS, in the Samsung Messages app will be discontinued.