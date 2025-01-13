Hunter Biden

Prosecutor who investigated Hunter Biden defends probes, denounces president's remarks in new report

The report from special counsel David Weiss is the culmination of years-long investigations into Hunter Biden

By Eric Turner and Alanna Durkin Richer | Associated Press

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 30: Hunter Biden, the son President Joe Biden, is seen during an event to celebrate the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, September 30, 2024.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The criminal charges against Hunter Biden “were the culmination of thorough, impartial investigations, not partisan politics,” the prosecutor who led the probes said in a report released Monday that criticized President Joe Biden for having maligned the Justice Department when he pardoned his son.

“Other presidents have pardoned family members, but in doing so, none have taken the occasion as an opportunity to malign the public servants at the Department of Justice based solely on false accusations,” said the report from David Weiss, whose team filed gun and tax charges against the younger Biden that resulted in felony convictions that were subsequently wiped away by a presidential pardon.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The report is the culmination of years-long investigations into Hunter Biden that predated the arrival of Attorney General Merrick Garland but became among the most politically explosive inquiries of his entire tenure, capturing Republican fascination on Capitol Hill and ultimately producing a fissure between the Justice Department and the White House.

On Sunday night, President Biden issued a "full and unconditional pardon" for Hunter Biden’s federal gun and tax evasion charges.
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Weiss defended his team's work in the report and scolded Biden for questioning the integrity of the criminal cases in a November statement in which the president announced the pardon, when he said he believed his son had been treated “differently” on account of his last name.

“These baseless accusations have no merit and repeating them threatens the integrity of the justice system as a whole,” Weiss said.

He also noted, “The president’s characterizations are incorrect based on the facts in this case, and, on a more fundamental level, they are wrong."

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

California Wildfires 14 hours ago

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24 as firefighters brace for more fierce winds

Trump administration 36 mins ago

Pete Hegseth's views on women in combat, infidelity and more — in his own words

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Hunter Biden
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us