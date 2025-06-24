Prosecution rests in Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial

The prosecution rested Tuesday at Sean “Diddy” Combs' sex trafficking trial, capping a six-week-long presentation of evidence against the hip-hop maven that confronted him with former employees and two former girlfriends who expressed regret at his treatment of them over the past two decades.

The move came after defense lawyer Teny Geragos finished questioning the government’s final witness: Joseph Cerciello, a Homeland Security Investigations agent.

Prosecutors have cited the “freakoffs” as proof of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges that resulted in Combs’ arrest last September.

Defense lawyers, though, say they were consensual sexual encounters consistent with the swingers lifestyle. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty and has remained incarcerated without bail in a federal lockup in Brooklyn after multiple judges concluded last fall that he was a danger to the community.

The government’s case has consisted of 34 witnesses, including former employees of Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment companies, but the bulk of its proof has come from the testimony of two former girlfriends: Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and a model and internet personality known to jurors only by the pseudonym “Jane.”

