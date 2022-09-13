Prince Harry Reacts to Not Being Allowed to Wear Military Uniform at Events Honoring Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry is hoping to keep the focus on his grandmother.

As the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth continues its mourning period following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, some have questioned why her grandson will not be permitted to wear his military uniform for any ceremonial events.

Now, the Duke of Sussex is sharing his priorities.

"Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother," his spokesperson said in a statement to E! News. "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

As a non-working member of the royal family, the 37-year-old will not be permitted to wear the garments at any of the five traditional events leading up to the late monarch's funeral, including the final vigil which will take place in Westminster Hall.

In comparison, Harry's uncle Prince Andrew -- who is also a non-working member of the royal family -- has been granted permission to wear his military uniform, but only at the final vigil.

According to NBC News, a spokesperson for King Charles III said that the Duke of York, 62, will be allowed to wear his uniform as a "special mark of respect for the Queen at the final vigil," although he was stripped of his military titles in January.

Harry spent 10 years in the Army, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours in Afghanistan. The dad to Archie, 3, and 15-month-old Lilibet continues to work with fellow servicemen, sponsoring support for wounded women and men as they adjust to life post-injury.

In early 2020, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as "senior royals" in a move to become financially independent and raise their kids in both the U.K. and North America.

Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, just hours after Buckingham Palace issued a statement that doctors were "concerned" with her health.

On Sept. 12, Harry penned a tribute to his "granny" and celebrated her commitment to service and duty.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings--from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," Harry said. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between."

Prince Louis was said to have shared some moving words following the death of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Thursday. On Saturday, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interacted with hundreds of supporters of all ages who'd gathered outside Windsor Castle to mourn the loss of the Queen and pay their respects. The Sunday Times reports that one supporter named Banita Ranow heard the Kate telling the children next to her, "Louis said, 'At least Grannie is with Great Grandpa now.'"