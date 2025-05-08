Catholic Church

‘Very meaningful moment': Trump and other leaders congratulate Pope Leo XIV

The new pope is the first American to head the Roman Catholic Church.

By Noreen O'Donnell

President Donald Trump and other leaders congratulated Pope Leo XIV as he becomes the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Roman Catholics.

"It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope," Trump wrote on the Truth Social website. "What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!

The governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, called the Chicago native's election "a historic moment."

Fellow Chicagoans, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, offered their prayers.

"Michelle and I send our congratulations to a fellow Chicagoan, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV," former president Barack Obama said in a post on X, adding that "we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many, regardless of faith."

Leo was born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago on Sept. 14, 1955, but he spent much of his life in Peru, where he was first a missionary and then an archbishop.

He entered the Order of Saint Augustine, founded by the 13th century saint, in Saint Louis. He was later twice elected prior general, or the leader, of the Augustinians.

Former Vice President Al Gore, known for his efforts to curb global warming, praised the new pontiff's concern for the environment and his call for action on the crisis facing the world.

The archbishop of Philadelphia, Nelson Jesus Pérez, described the new pope a "wonderful, gentle, profound man of God."

Perez said Leo was "a great gift to the church and the world."

And the Rev. James Martin, editor at large of the Catholic publication 'America," wrote that his selection was a "brilliant choice."

"I know Pope Leo XIV to be a kind, open, humble, modest, decisive, hard-working, straightforward, trustworthy, and down-to-earth man," he wrote on X.

