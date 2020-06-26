President Trump Cancels Weekend Trip to New Jersey, White House Says

President Donald Trump will no longer travel to his golf club in New Jersey, the White House announced Friday, two days after saying he would not change his plans despite a quarantine advisory from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

Trump was scheduled to visit Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend following a trip to Arizona on Tuesday, one of several states that has seen a spike in COVID infection rates.

“With regard to Arizona, the White House followed it’s COVID mitigation plan to ensure the President did not come into contact with anyone who was symptomatic or had not been tested," White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

The tri-state governors ordered a 14-day quarantine period for travelers coming from states, including Arizona, that have seen a spike in infections.

"We need to do things right inside the four walls in our respective states," Gov. Phil Murphy said at a Wednesday news conference with Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Ned Lamont. "We've been to hell and back. The last thing we need to do right now is to subject our folks to another round."

The quarantine order will apply to any state where 10 of every 100,000 people test positive on a rolling seven-day basis, or where the positivity rate in the total population is 10 percent, also on a seven-day rolling basis, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Some eight states currently meet that threshold, he said: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Texas. That list will be updated regularly and apply uniformly across the states, all part of the effort to keep infections from popping back up.

When asked if the Trump's decision to cancel his trip was in response to the quarantine advisory, Deere said "It had nothing to do with that."