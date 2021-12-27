After no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night's Christmas Day drawing, the jackpot has grown to an estimated $416 million.

The longer the game does without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

The Powerball jackpot has been accumulating over 34 consecutive drawings. The jackpot was last hit on Oct. 4 when a single ticket in California won a massive $699.8 million grand prize.

The $416 million prize is for a winner who chooses the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all big winners take the cash option, which for Monday night's drawing is an estimated $299.5 million. Either prize option would also be subject to taxes.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

One thing that hasn't changed, though, are the long odds of winning the jackpot — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

