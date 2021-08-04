Powerball Adds a 3rd Drawing To Its Weekly Lineup

Lottery players will soon have more opportunities to hit the Powerball as it adds a third weekly drawing to its lineup.
The weekly Powerball schedule will now start with a Monday night drawing in addition to its drawings on Wednesday and Saturday nights.
Lottery officials say they hope the additional day will help generate larger, faster-growing jackpots.
The changes go into effect Aug. 23, 2021 — a Monday.
The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $211 million, and the next drawing is Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. ET.
Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.