Powerball

Powerball Adds a 3rd Drawing To Its Weekly Lineup

The changes go into effect Monday, Aug. 23

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Lottery players will soon have more opportunities to hit the Powerball as it adds a third weekly drawing to its lineup.

The weekly Powerball schedule will now start with a Monday night drawing in addition to its drawings on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Lottery officials say they hope the additional day will help generate larger, faster-growing jackpots.

The changes go into effect Aug. 23, 2021 — a Monday.

The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $211 million, and the next drawing is Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This article tagged under:

PowerballlotteryJackpotLotto
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us