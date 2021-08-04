Powerball Adds a 3rd Drawing To Its Weekly Lineup

Lottery players will soon have more opportunities to hit the Powerball as it adds a third weekly drawing to its lineup.

The weekly Powerball schedule will now start with a Monday night drawing in addition to its drawings on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Lottery officials say they hope the additional day will help generate larger, faster-growing jackpots.

The changes go into effect Aug. 23, 2021 — a Monday.

The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $211 million, and the next drawing is Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.