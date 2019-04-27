Man Detained in San Diego-Area Synagogue Shooting

Deputies detained a man following a shooting incident at a Poway, California, synagogue Saturday morning.

There were "several victims with varying injuries," according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Aaron Meleen.

The shooting occurred at Congregation Chabad just before 11:30 a.m.

The suspect was detained "down the road" from the synagogue, Meleen said.

More than half a dozen police cars could be seen along Rancho Bernardo Road outside Phil’s BBQ -- roughly two miles away.

Saturday marked the last day of Passover.

"It’s a very important celebration for us. There’s lots of people inside, they’re praying," Minoo Anvari, a member of the congregation, told NBC 7. "Everybody was crying and screaming."

Anvari said her husband was inside during the shooting and told her someone came in and started cursing and shooting.

Congregation Chabad is located at 16934 Chabad Way.

Two other places of worship, St. John of Damascus Orthodox and Incarnation Lutheran Church, are located immediately next to the synagogue.

Initially, two children were reported missing during the incident, but Meleen confirmed they were reunited with their parents shortly after.

"As you can image, it was an extremely chaotic scene with people running everyone when we got here," Meleen said.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is asking people to stay clear of the area.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.