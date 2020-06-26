Springfield

Shooting Reported at Bunn-O-Matic Warehouse in Illinois

The Bunn-O-Matic warehouse is located at 1400 Adlai Stevenson Dr.

A shooting has been reported at the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield, Illinois, according to NBC affiliate station WAND.

The Sangamon County Sheriff said officers were called out for a shooting just after 11 a.m. Friday, WAND reported.

Police said at least one person had been shot but their condition was not released. It was not immediately clear if authorities were searching for a suspect or if additional injuries were reported.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus 12 hours ago

States Retreat as Confirmed Virus Cases Hit All-Time High

DC 17 hours ago

House Passes DC Statehood Bill Friday in Historic Vote

A heavy police presence could be seen in the area.

The Bunn-O-Matic warehouse is located at 1400 Adlai Stevenson Dr.

WAND reports Stevenson Dr. was blocked from 13th Street to Alice.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Springfield
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us