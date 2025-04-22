The Vatican has released the first images of Pope Francis, showing him in his casket with the Vatican secretary of state praying over him.

Francis will be laid to rest Saturday after lying in state for three days in St. Peter’s Basilica, where the faithful are expected to flock to pay their respects to history's first Latin American pontiff.

The cardinals met Tuesday in the Vatican's synod hall to chart the next steps before a conclave begins to choose Francis' successor, as condolences poured in from around the world. According to current norms, the conclave must begin between May 5 and 10.

The cardinals set the funeral for Saturday at 10 a.m. local time in St. Peter’s Square, to be celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re. U.S. President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump plan to attend, and Argentine President Javier Milei is also expected.

See photos of Pope Francis in private chapel

Pope Francis's body is laid out in state inside his private chapel at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. From left, Dean Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, unidentified bishop, Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, Master of Ceremonies Archbishop Diego Giovanni Ravelli, Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Joseph Farrell, and Master of Ceremonies Lubomir Welnitz. (Vatican Media via AP, HO)

Pope Francis's body is laid out in state inside his private chapel at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Vatican Media via AP, HO)

Pope Francis's body is laid out in state inside his private chapel at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Vatican Media via AP, HO)

Pope Francis's body is laid out in state inside his private chapel at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. From left front row, Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, Dean Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, unidentified person, Master of Ceremonies Archbishop Diego Giovanni Ravelli, Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Joseph Farrell, and Master of Ceremonies Lubomir Welnitz. (Vatican Media via AP, HO)

Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Joseph Farrell, center, flanked by Master of Ceremonies Archbishop Diego Giovanni Ravelli, left, and Master of Ceremonies Lubomir Welnitz, right, performes the ceremonial aspersion of the body of Pope Francis with holy water as part of the final rites inside his private chapel at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Vatican Media via AP, HO)

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, left, prays in front of the body of Pope Francis laid out in state inside his private chapel at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Vatican Media via AP, HO)

Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Joseph Farrell seals the door to the papal bedroom and studio at the Vatican after the announcement of the death of Pope Francis, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Vatican Media via AP, HO)

Nelson Pérez, the Archbishop of Philadelphia, and Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, discuss the life and death of Pope Francis.