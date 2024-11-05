NFL

Pope Francis appears to accidentally bless the NFL's New Orleans Saints

The pontiff wrote "#Saints" on X, which automatically added the football team's logo, a fleur-de-lis.

By Marlene Lenthang | NBC News

Pope Francis waves to pilgrims and faithful as he arrives in St. Peter’s Square for his weekly audience on March 20, 2024 in Vatican City, Vatican.
Vatican Pool / Getty Images

Pope Francis seemed to inadvertently bless the New Orleans Saints — which couldn't come at a better time, as the NFL team just excommunicated their head coach. 

The head of the Catholic Church posted to X on Tuesday morning: “The #Saints are precious pearls and are always living and relevant, because they provide a fascinating commentary on the Gospel.”

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

He included a hashtag on the word “Saints” which on X automatically added the team’s logo, a fleur-de-lis.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“Their lives are an illustration of the Good News that Jesus brought to humanity: God is our Father, who loves everyone with boundless love,” the pope wrote.

It comes as the New Orleans Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen on Monday after the team lost to the division rival Carolina Panthers on Sunday, marking their seven straight defeat. 

The post triggered a host of hilarious responses. 

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Movies 7 mins ago

Ruby slippers from ‘Wizard of Oz' for sale nearly 2 decades after they were stolen

Hurricanes 16 mins ago

Tropical Storm Rafael chugs past Jamaica as Cuba prepares for another hurricane hit

“They just fired their head coach though, Pontif,” one X user wrote.

“Even the Pope is excited we fired Dennis Allen,” another user added.

“This might turn their season around,” another wrote.

"Your Holiness, the #Saints are less relevant than the #Panthers," a commenter opined.

One person quipped, “Yeah, those New Orleans Saints definitely could use some divine intervention.”

The Saints had kicked off the season with a pair of victories, but have slumped since, currently at 2-7 on the season. 

Fans will have to keep the faith until Sunday, hoping for a Hail Mary, to see if the pope's blessing pays off on the field as the Saints play against the Atlanta Falcons.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

NFL
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us