Authorities arrested a 20-year-old man for possession of child pornography in Pompano Beach after receiving several cyber tips, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

According to an arrest affidavit filed last week, the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children task force had received four tips from Snapchat that alerted the officers to the explicit content.

Upon investigation, officers located 58 files of child pornography during a search warrant for Dimitri Dalien's various Snapchat accounts.

On Nov. 18, BSO SWAT executed a search warrant in Pompano Beach, but Dalien was not home at the time.

Broward Sheriff's Office Dimitri Dalien

Ten days later, Dalien turned himself in and confirmed to authorities in Palm Beach that all four of the accounts were in fact his.

According to the report, Dalien also admitted to receiving payments via CashApp in exchange for media links containing the child pornography.

He also told authorities that when he heard about the residential search warrant at his home, he deleted the Dropbox and Mega accounts he used to distribute the pornography, as well as any illegal content on his phone, in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Dalien has been charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography and one count of tampering with evidence.