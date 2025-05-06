With no signs of improvement, political polarization in the United States has reached a point where deal-breakers in dating have increased and are now split along partisan lines, especially under President Donald Trump's administration.

Celebrity matchmaker Susan Trombetti said she's seen a dramatic increase in singles filtering out romantic matches based on political opinions in Trump's second term.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“It used to be you would go on a date, see if you had fun and were compatible with your date,” Trombetti told TMX. “Now, it seems any topic can be polarizing. I am hearing more and more from people who are refusing dates with a potential partner on the basis of basic information.”

If you're jumping into dating in 2025, be prepared to go on a date that may feel like a civics exam. Singles likely want to know your views on every topic that crosses news headlines — from the economy, the Capitol riot and the election between Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Do they drive a Tesla? What is their view on potential tariffs? Immigration policy? These are questions I am hearing over and over again. It's not about height, profession, or religion anymore," Trombetti said.

There are now more reasons for potential matches to get the deal-breaking, incurable "ick."

One of Trombetti's clients told her that "she didn’t care if she ever had sex again because life was too short to date a [Kamala] Harris supporter." Another asked Trombetti if a potential match who was a Republican attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.

The dating app Bumble just announced its latest predictions for 2025, using data from more than 40,000 Gen Zers and Millennials.

What is matchmaking?

Romantic matchmaking is the process of connecting people to create a relationship or a marriage. While matchmaking can be done by anyone, such as a friend who wants you to meet their other single friend, there are also professional matchmakers whose job is to know and understand their clients to the point where they feel they can connect the right ones together in a relationship.

Think of it like a dating app, but the app knows your likes and dislikes even more and seeks to match you with someone you're most compatible with.

The concept is popular enough that it's a popular sub-genre of books and movies, such as "Emma" by Jane Austen and A24's upcoming film "Materialists."

What is political polarization?

Democrats are becoming more liberal. Republicans are becoming more conservative. In the U.S., political polarization means these ideologies are moving further away from each other — concentrating on ideological extremes and eroding the middle ground where moderates would exist.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines polarization as "division into two sharply distinct opposites."

In the political context, the dictionary's supplemental definition explains the word as a "state in which the opinions, beliefs, or interests of a group or society no longer range along a continuum but become concentrated at opposing extremes."

Is political polarization worse?

A Pew Research Center analysis from 2022 found the perception that polarization has increased is correct: Democrats and Republicans are farther apart ideologically today than at any time in the past 50 years.

In the 117th U.S. Congress from 2021 to 2023, there were about two dozen moderate Democrats and Republicans.

For comparison, there were more than 160 moderates five decades earlier during the 92nd U.S. Congress from 1971-1972.

"As Democrats have grown more liberal over time and Republicans much more conservative, the 'middle' – where moderate-to-liberal Republicans could sometimes find common ground with moderate-to-conservative Democrats on contentious issues – has vanished," the Pew Research Center said in its analysis.