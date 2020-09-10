Camden County

Police Say NJ Man Spied on Middle School Girls' Rest Room

Police said mirrors had been installed on the interior doors of the stalls in one of the girls’ bathrooms, and staff became suspicious that someone was peering through an A/C vent located over the bathroom stalls

bathroom
Getty Images

Police in a southern New Jersey town say they have charged a heating and air conditioning contractor with child endangerment relating to creation and possession of child pornography involving mirrors installed in a girls’ restroom.

Gloucester Township police on Thursday charged Gregory Mahley, 51, of West Deptford after an investigation at the Glen Landing Middle School.

Police said mirrors had been installed on the interior doors of the stalls in one of the girls’ bathrooms, and staff became suspicious that someone was peering through an air conditioning vent located over the bathroom stalls.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Donald Trump 11 hours ago

Charges, Sanctions Revive Specter of Russian Interference

pandemic 14 hours ago

Virus Bill Blocked in Senate as Prospects Dim for New Relief

Mahley worked for eight years for a company contracted by the board of education to perform heating, ventilation and air conditioning services at the school.

He did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment sent to a social media page registered to him, and it could not immediately be determined if he has hired an attorney.

School officials said they conducted an inspection of all buildings and facilities that Mahley may have had access to, and had not discovered any other suspicious activity.

Schools Superintendent John Bilodeau issued a statement saying he is “very disturbed” to learn of the criminal charges, but declining further comment.

This article tagged under:

Camden CountyNew JerseySOUTHERN NEW JERSEYCrime and Courts
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us