16 Shot, 5 Dead in Shooting at Illinois Fourth of July Parade

At least six people were killed and approximately two dozen people were "seriously injured" Monday morning in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, officials confirmed, urging residents to continue to "shelter in place" as the gunman remains at large.

The shooting happened at 10:14 a.m. in downtown Highland Park during the city's Fourth of July parade, authorities said.

The gunman, who has not yet been identified, was described by Highland Park police as a white man between 18 and 20 years old with a small build and longer black hair. He is wearing a white or blue T-shirt, according to Highland Park Police Cmmd. Chris O'Neill.

"We're asking everybody to stay indoors," said Lake County Sheriff Sgt. Christopher Covelli. "Stay vigilant right now. This person has not identified. By all means, at this point, this appears to be completely random."

Covelli said the gunman shot into the parade with a rifle from a rooftop. He said police are working to locate the man.

"Investigators are very, very quickly working to try to identify who this person is, and try to figure out where he's at," Covelli said.

Anyone with video of the incident is being asked to turn it into police.

NorthShore Highland Park Hospital said in a statement that the facility is treating 26 people, five of whom were transported to NorthShore Evanston Hospital.

"A vast majority suffered gunshot wounds and the remaining sustained injuries as a result of the ensuing chaos at the parade," NorthShore Highland Park Hospital said.

"We mobilized quickly and within 30 minutes of the event had 20 additional physicians (surgeons, trauma surgeons, orthopaedic specialists, etc.) and nurses and other support staff present. We have both crisis and social workers available on-site to assist with family and friends of the individuals injured."

Dr. David Baum, who attended the parade, helped treat those who were injured in the shooting.

"The bodies that I saw, it was not an image that anyone who's not a physician would have an easy time processing," said Dr. Baum.

"There were people who were immediately killed with horrific gunshot wounds."

A large police presence from the state and neighboring suburban Chicago departments was seen along the parade route.

"This is an active incident," the city of Highland Park wrote in a statement. "All individuals are advised to shelter in place. Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered. Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park."

Independence Day parades and events across the north suburbs were canceled following the shooting.

"Due to a tragic mass shooting that took place earlier this morning in Highland Park, the City of Evanston will be canceling this year’s 4th of July Parade and celebrations effective immediately."

Larry Bloom, who was in the area when shots began, said at first spectators thought the "popping" sound was part of the parade.

"You heard like a 'pop, pop, pop,' and I think everybody kinda thought maybe it was a display on one of the floats and then it just opened up," Bloom said.

"I was screaming and people were screaming," Bloom said. "They were panicking and and they were just scattering and I, you know, we didn't know. You know, it was right on top of us."

The public is being asked to avoid downtown Highland Park as police continue to respond to the shooting "in the area of the Independence Day parade route," the Lake County Sheriff posted on Twitter.

"STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work," the sheriff posted.

"The Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade," police tweeted. "The public is advised to avoid the area of Central Ave and 2nd St. in Highland Park."

This is a breaking news story. Check back as details emerge.