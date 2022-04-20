US Capitol

Parachutists Heading for Nationals Park Prompt Evacuation at US Capitol

The alert was sent to congressional staffers Wednesday evening

By Michael Balsamo

A plane and parachutists heading for Nationals Park on Military Appreciation Day on Wednesday prompted an evacuation of the Capitol Complex, NBC News reported, citing two sources.

The Capitol Police ordered the evacuation, saying they were “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat.”

A short time later, the police said there was no threat.

Two Capitol police sources told NBC News that the evacuation was prompted by the appearance in the skies of the Golden Knights.

It appears to have been a miscommunication, the sources said, triggering an automatic evacuation out of caution. 

This is a developing story

