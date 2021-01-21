Capitol Police Probing Whether GOP Rep. Tried to Bring Gun on House Floor

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a report that Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., tried to bring a gun onto the house floor on Thursday, a department spokesperson told NBC news.

During a House vote on Thursday afternoon, Harris was stopped at security and then immediately turned around. He briefly huddled with Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., by the elevators, and may have discussed the weapon with Katko, according to a report by HuffPost.

“One security official present saw a firearm on the person of Rep. Harris and relayed that to his superiors," a Capitol official told NBC News. "To be clear, Rep. Harris did not enter the Floor."

