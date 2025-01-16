Man in custody after 2 killed, 2 hurt in unprovoked attack on homeless people in Miami

A suspect was in custody after an "unprovoked" attack on homeless people in downtown Miami left two dead and two others hospitalized Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 6 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a man armed with a stick attacking people, Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said.

Officers arrived and spotted a suspect matching the attacker's description who tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody after a brief pursuit, Morales said.

Investigators discovered the first victim was a homeless man who was attacked and beaten with a stick-type item in the area of 1st Avenue and Northwest 6th Street.

The suspect then walked down 6th Street near N. Miami Avenue where a second homeless man was attacked, Morales said.

He then went across the street and attacked a homeless couple.

Two of the four victims died from their injuries, Morales said. The other two were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

"This is a horrible incident, the officers on the scene and the Miami Police Department is appalled at this display of unprovoked violence," Morales said.

Morales said the suspect is 30, but his name wasn't released. Investigators are looking into whether the suspect is also homeless, Morales said.

"It appears the individual has no local criminal past, he does have some minor criminal run-ins with the police up in New York," Morales said.

At least six police cars could be seen blocking off North Miami Avenue and Northwest 6th Street while officers investigated the incident.

Officers were seen inspecting a plank of wood that appeared to have been the weapon used in the attacks. It appeared to have what looked like blood stains on it.

Morales said investigators were still interviewing witnesses and examining evidence to try to determine what happened.

"We do have a lot of video evidence that we're going through to try to piece this together," he said.

The chief also stressed that it was an unusual occurrence and that downtown remains safe.

"All I can tell my downtown residents is downtown is safe. The Miami Police Department stands ready to guard you and your family, so don't take the actions of one individual to be the norm, this is absolutely the exception not only for downtown but for the City of Miami as a whole," Morales said.