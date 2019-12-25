Christmas Baby

Police Help Deliver Baby on I-93 Early Christmas Morning

Baby Dominic's family had an extra joyous, if a little hectic, holiday

A couple driving through New Hampshire Wednesday morning had their very own Christmas miracle, according to police.

The family grew by one when a woman gave birth to a baby boy on Interstate 93 early in the morning, New Hampshire State Police said on Facebook.

Two of its officers and a Boscawen police officer helped deliver the baby on the highway, police said.

"All are happy, healthy and overjoyed to be spending Christmas together. 🎁 #congratulations," police wrote.

They shared a photo of all the officers posing at the hospital with the happy family.

Shortly after midnight, on #Christmas morning, #NHSP #TroopD helped these happy parents welcome baby Dominic into the...

Posted by New Hampshire State Police on Wednesday, December 25, 2019

