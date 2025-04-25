Police called to Chicago Airport after source says passenger defecated on plane

Police were called to meet a Southwest Airlines flight as it landed in Chicago after reports that a passenger on the flight took off her clothes and defecated on her seat, a source told NBC News.

According to a statement from Southwest Airlines, flight 418 from Philadelphia to Chicago's Midway Airport was met by law enforcement and medical personnel who responded to "a situation involving a customer."

A source with knowledge of the situation told NBC News the passenger had removed her clothing and defecated on the seat, forcing the plane to be taken out of service for cleaning.

"Our Teams are reaching out to those onboard to apologize for the situation and any delays to their travel plans," the airline said in a statement. "Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees, and we appreciate the professionalism of our flight crew."

The incident follows a series of flight-related troubles for airlines.

Most recently, a Southwest flight in Houston was evacuated due to an engine fire.

Southwest announced this month it will reduce its capacity later this year as it expects revenue to dip. The airline is also just one month away from shifting its long-held policies and charging passengers for checked baggage.