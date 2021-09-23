Police: At Least 1 Dead, 13 Hurt in Shooting at Tennessee Grocery Store

Police in Tennessee say they are at the scene of a shooting at a grocery store in the suburbs of Memphis where at least one person was killed and 13 injured.

The Memphis Police Department tweeted Thursday afternoon that they are assisting local police at the scene of the shooting that took place at a Kroger store in Collierville, about 30 miles east of Memphis.

Police did not immediately release any further details of the shooting.

Footage from Memphis area TV news stations showed ambulances and police cruisers in the store parking lot.