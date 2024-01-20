Police are looking for possible serial purse snatcher in Florida

City of Miami Police are asking the public for help in identifying a woman who they say is responsible for three different purse snatchings at Miami restaurants.

Surveillance videos show the woman, dressed in a white T-shirt and jeans with a sweater wrapped around her waist, at a Miami restaurant on September 9th, when she calmly walks through the tables while people are chatting and quickly steals a purse hanging from a chair.

That same day, at a different restaurant, the woman grabbed another purse from an unsuspecting customer before quickly walking out.

Last Friday, Marisoll Hernandez was dining in Brickell with a friend when in a matter of seconds, a woman walks by behind her and slips her black Gucci purse right off the back of her chair.

"They took my things, you know — they are material things, but they are still yours," Hernandez told NBC6. "You feel frustrated."

Inside the purse was a Gucci wallet with credit cards, $1,200 in cash and a pair of Cartier glasses valued almost at $4,000.

"The person did went shopping that night and they had fun with my money and my credit cards," Hernandez said.

According to the police report, the suspect made credit card purchases at multiple locations, spending about $1,800 of Hernandez's money.

Police are saying this latest incident may be linked to the other two.

“We believe this could be the same person” Miami Police spokesperson Mike Vega said, “Thieves like this will just swipe by and then the next thing you know you are paying for dinner and your purse is gone.”