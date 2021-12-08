Lakewood Church

Plumber Who Found Money Stashed in Wall at Joel Osteen's Church Gets $20,000 Reward

Police say the money he discovered may be related to a 2014 robbery at the Lakewood Church

By Drew Weisholtz | TODAY

Joel Osteen, the pastor of Lakewood Church
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A plumber who found envelopes filled with money hidden in a wall at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Texas received a $20,000 reward.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The plumber, identified by NBC Houston affiliate KPRC as Justin Cauley, discovered the money last month while removing a toilet from a church bathroom. Police believe the cash and checks he found were connected to a theft at the church in 2014 when $600,000 was taken from a safe.

The nonprofit organization CrimeStoppers gave Cauley a check for $20,000 for alerting the church to his discovery. The money is part of CrimeStoppers reward it offered for the 2014 robbery, while Lakewood has since turned their portion of the reward into a donation.

“This money is going to help tremendously,” Cauley told KPRC.

The plumber explained how he found the money Nov. 10 when he called into the morning show on 100.3 The Bull, a country music radio station in the city.

“There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,” he said, according to KPRC. “We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘Oh wow!’”

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Pfizer 5 hours ago

Pfizer Says COVID Booster Offers Protection Against Omicron Variant

my new favorite olympian 5 hours ago

This Sibling Ice Dancing Team Wants To Show Asian American Kids Their Stories Matter

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Lakewood ChurchPLUMBERJoel Osteencrimestopperscash reward
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us