Let's go nuts! Planters offering $45k salary to drive its NUTmobile

Is your job driving you nuts? Maybe you should get a new job driving a nut.

Planters has listed a job posting that includes driving the company's NUTmobile -- a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels that travels coast-to-coast for promotional appearances.

The company is hiring a "Peanutter" -- a one-year brand ambassador position that pays $45,000 plus benefits and travel expenses.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

In a nutshell, responsibilities include planning and executing over 200 events annually, pitching local media, managing social media accounts, and other duties.

But the most important part of the job is making sure consumers have a nutty experience.

The NUTmobile, the first iteration of which was built in 1935 by a Planters brand salesman, currently has multiple stops planned throughout Florida in January. Vehicle features include six seats with customized embroidery, smart technology with a GPS navigational system, a rear camera and a bar for serving salty snacks.

Aspiring Peanutters must have a bachelor's degree, preferably in sales, marketing, journalism, public relations, or communications, as well as a valid driver's license in order to serve as Mr. Peanut's chauffeur.

Apply on the Hormel Foods website and upload a video describing why the company would be nuts not to hire you.