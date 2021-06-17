New Jersey

Small Aircraft Down in Water Off Long Beach Island

By Brian Thompson and Ted Greenberg

An aircraft is down in the water off Long Beach Island in New Jersey, beach patrol and sheriff's office officials tell NBC New York.

An Ocean County law enforcement source says the aircraft is down about a mile into the ocean off 26th Street.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Reports say there may have been as many as three people aboard. The Coast Guard confirmed it is dispatching a helicopter and crews.

There is conflicting information about whether it was a plane, or rather a glider or some other type of ultralight aircraft.

Video posted to social media showed an active search underway in very choppy waters.

This is a developing story.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jerseyplane crashLong Beach Island
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers NBC Sports Philadelphia Flyers Philly Live Entertainment COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us