2 killed when small plane slams into roof of business in fiery SoCal crash

Two people were killed and more than a dozen were injured when a small plane crashed into the roof of a warehouse building and burned Thursday afternoon near Fullerton Municipal Airport.

The plane crashed at about 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Raymer Avenue, just east of the airport, police said. Black smoke could be seen rising from a hole in the roof of the business, one of several in the area.

Two people were killed in the crash, police said. It was not immediately clear whether the victims were on the plane or inside the building.

Nine people were hospitalized and six were treated and released at the scene. Details about the hospitalized victims' conditions were not immediately available.

Witnesses reported a loud explosion and a large emergency response at Michael Nicholas Design Factory, a home goods store.

"People are just shaken over the situation," said Mark Anderson. "It was just a large boom, and then one of the people went out and said, 'Oh my gosh, the building's on fire.'"

Police identified the plane as a home-built Van's Aircraft RV-10 with seating for four people. The pilot appeared to be returning to the airport after takeoff, police said. It was not clear how many people were onboard the plane.

NBCLA has reached out to the FAA and is attempting to gather more information about the crash.

Active Incident: Plane crash in the 2300 block of Raymer Ave. The media staging area is the Southeast corner of Raymer Ave and Gilbert St. Unknown casualties. Evacuations are underway in the 2300 block of Raymer. Avoid the area. PD PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/SngQuraGCH — Fullerton PD (@FPDPIO) January 2, 2025

In November, a small plane crashed into a tree on Gilbert Street near Artesia Avenue next to Fullerton Municipal Airport. Two people suffered minor injuries in that crash.

The only general aviation airport in Orange County, Fullerton Municipal Airport is near the 5 and 91 freeways, about six miles from Disneyland in Anaheim.