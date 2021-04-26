Supermoon

‘Pink' Supermoon Lights Up Monday Night Sky

April’s supermoon, the first of two in 2021, was forecast to be its fullest at 11:32 p.m. ET, according to NASA

An almost full Pink Moon is seen in the sky behind the Statue of Liberty as the sun rises on April 26, 2021, in New York City. The Super Pink Moon will rise later in the day.
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

A “Pink” supermoon illuminated the sky Monday night, appearing bigger and brighter than other full moons thus far this year.

But, was Monday night's full moon actually pink? Not quite.

The supermoon was its usual golden color, only bigger, brighter, and a little closer to earth.

The moon’s name corresponds with the springtime bloom of the pink-hued wildflower, creeping phlox – which is also called “moss pink.”

The Old Farmer’s Almanac began publishing Native American moon names in the 1930s, with April’s full moon being named the “Pink Moon.”

May’s full moon is the “Flower Moon” and June’s is the “Strawberry Moon,” according to the almanac.

