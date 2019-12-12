DC

Piles of Christmas Gifts for Needy Kids Stolen From Truck in DC

Toys, household goods and decorations for the children had filled a U-Haul truck — but now everything is gone

By Mark Segraves

About $10,000 worth of Christmas presents and decorations intended for needy children were stolen Wednesday night.

Saymendy Lloyd has been a volunteer at the D.C. jail for 16 years. For years now, she and her charity group, Women's Wing, have been collecting Christmas gifts and giving them to children whose parents are in prison.

This year, toys, household goods and decorations for the children had filled a U-Haul truck. But when Lloyd opened the truck Thursday morning, everything was gone.

Her annual Christmas party for the kids is scheduled for this Saturday. She's expecting about 300 kids to attend.

Lloyd says the Christmas party for the kids will still go on.

If you'd like to help those kids have a merry Christmas, you can donate gifts or money through D.C. Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie's office. You can also call to donate or bring items to his office. McDuffie is holding a toy drive Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. ET at Dock 5 at Union Market (1309 5th St. NE).

