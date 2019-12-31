Pictures From 2020 New Year’s Eve Celebrations Across the World Published at 7:18 am on December 31, 2019 Published at 7:18 am on December 31, 2019 Here are photos of New Year's Eve fireworks events and celebrations around the globe, as revelers welcome a new decade in 2020. 14 photos 1/14 Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sydney Harbour during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP) 2/14 People celebrate the arrival of the year 2020 at a New Year’s Eve countdown event near the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic headquarters in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Revelers around the globe are bidding farewell to a decade that will be remembered by many for the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement and, of course, President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) 3/14 Dave Rowland Crowds watch the fireworks from the SkyTower during Auckland New Year’s Eve celebrations on Jan. 1, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images) 4/14 Steve Thomson Fireworks are seen exploding from Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour and Sky Tower during the Auckland New Year’s Eve celebrations for 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Steve Thomson/Getty Images for ATEED) 5/14 Crowds watch a fireworks display during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Brisbane, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. 6/14 An Indian student gets her face painted during an event to welcome the New Year in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) 7/14 A woman prays in front of lanterns to welcome in the upcoming New Year at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) 8/14 A woman hangs a paper note bearing her New Year wishes to a wire at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) 9/14 Stock traders wear New Year’s 2020 party glasses at the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Stocks slipped globally in quiet New Year’s Eve trading Tuesday with many markets closed.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) 10/14 Akos Fulop cracks his whip during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Kecskemet, Hungary, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 when shepherds, horseherds and story-tellers wave farewell to the year 2019 with singing and whipcracking. (Sandor Ujvari/MTI via AP) 11/14 People gesture to show “five demands” as they form a human chain on New Year’s Eve in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Months of pro-democracy protests have brought “sadness, anxiety, disappointment and even rage,” the city’s leader Carrie Lam said in a News Year’s address Tuesday. Protests that began in June over a proposed extradition law have spread to include demands for more democracy and other grievances. Hong Kong was setting off fireworks later. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) 12/14 A woman smiles during New Year celebrations in Manila on Jan. 1, 2020. (Photo by MARIA TAN/AFP via Getty Images) 13/14 Fireworks light up the Taiwan skyline and Taipei 101 during New Year's Eve celebrations on Jan. 1, 2020 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images) 14/14 People wait in pens for the stroke of midnight in Times Square in New York on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) This article tagged under: New Year's Eve2020fireworks 0 More Photo Galleries New gallery for article id 2259389 New gallery for article id 2257511 Top Celebrity Pictures: Miss America 2020, ‘Star Wars’ World Premiere, More Top News Pictures: Gunman Kills 2 in Texas Church, 5 Stabbed in Hanukkah Attack, More