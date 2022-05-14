Photos: Supermarket Mass Shooting in Buffalo, NY

By Andrew Williams

The shooter entered the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, NY shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 according to law enforcement. Sources said the suspected gunman entered the store carrying a rifle and wore military-style gear or body armor.

Police speak to bystanders while investigating after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Officials said the gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire. Investigators believe the man may have been livestreaming the shooting and were looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online.
Police walk along the perimeter of the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Bystanders gather under an umbrella as rain rolls in after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market.
Buffalo mayor Byron Brown takes a call after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.

