Photos: Stars Pay Tribute to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant at Staples Center

Twenty-thousand mourners -- including fans, professional athletes, musicians and more -- paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at Staples Center on Monday morning.

Joined by a choir, Beyoncé took the stage to kick off the celebration of life ceremony. Described as "a very close friend of the Bryant family," she performed her hit song "XO" followed by "Halo."

Bryant's widow and Gianna's mother, Vanessa Bryant, delivered a tearful eulogy remembering the two who were killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash along with seven others.

"He was the most amazing husband," Vanessa Bryant said. "Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words. I was fire. He was ice. Vice versa at times. ... He was my everything."

Rob Pelinka, the Lakers' General Manager and Bryant's longtime agent, also spoke, detailing how he texted with Kobe minutes before the fatal crash. Bryant explained how he wanted to help a friend -- Lexi Altobelli, the surviving daughter of John Altobelli, who was also on the helicopter, get an internship.

"Kobe's last human act was heroic. He wanted to use his platform to bless and shape a young girl's future," Pelinka said.

Below, a look in photos at the family and friends who paid tribute to the late NBA legend in the "House That Kobe Built" during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.