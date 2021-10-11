Photos: Small Plane Crashes in Santee, California

Photos from the site of a plane crash on Monday that left two dead after a Cessna 340 crashed near Santana High School in Santee, California, and destroyed two homes.

10 photos
1/10
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
2/10
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
3/10
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
A fire official looks over the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
4/10
SkyRanger 7
An aerial view of the homes destroyed after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
5/10
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
People watch emergency crews from the roof of a home at the scene of a plane crash in a neighborhood Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
6/10
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
7/10
SkyRanger 7
Firefighters on the scene after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
8/10
Artie Ojeda
A house burning after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
9/10
SkyRanger 7
An aerial view of the homes destroyed after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
10/10
Debris at the scene after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.

This article tagged under:

Californiaplane crashSantee

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: See the Best Looks from the 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet
PHOTOS: See the Best Looks from the 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet
Photos: Rally Near Capitol to Support Jan. 6 Defendants in DC
Photos: Rally Near Capitol to Support Jan. 6 Defendants in DC
The 2021 Met Gala in Photos
The 2021 Met Gala in Photos
Photos: Top Moments From MTV's 2021 Video Music Awards
Photos: Top Moments From MTV's 2021 Video Music Awards
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us