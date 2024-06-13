Phillies injury update

Brandon Marsh to begin rehab assignment with Double-A Reading

The Phillies' outfielder is set to begin his rehab assignment Thursday night with the Reading Fightin Phils.

By Brooke Destra

BOSTON — Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in Double-A Reading and set to begin his rehab assignment Thursday night, the team announced.

Marsh has been on the 10-day injured list since June 2 after suffering a hamstring strain rounding second base against the Cardinals. Manager Rob Thomson, days after, graded it as "a half, if there's such a thing," on the standard 1-4 scale.

Marsh has not been with the club since the team left for London on June 5. He spent a few days rehabbing at Citizens Bank Park before heading to Lehigh Valley last weekend to begin baseball activities. He joined Reading once the IronPigs also went on the road.

"He felt really good (yesterday)," Thomson said. "So we thought, well, let's DH him tonight, so he'll DH. He'll get four or five at bats. Told him to run hard but not do anything silly.

"Tomorrow night he'll play center field. Either seven or nine innings and then we'll figure it out from there."

Depending on how the next two days go, Marsh could be activated as early as this weekend and meet the club in Baltimore for their series against the Orioles. Thomson said it's possible but they'll "see how it goes."

Through the 52 games Marsh has played this season, he's been the most productive outfielder offensively for the Phillies, slashing .265/.344/.426 with six home runs and 26 runs batted in.

Once Marsh is activated, it will be interesting to see who will be the odd man out on the roster. Since being called up, David Dahl has made quite a case to stay with the club. He's hitting .333 through five games with two home runs, two doubles and three runs batted in.

