Crocs is releasing shoes for dogs — and matching clogs for owners

Dog owners who like to wear Crocs can now match with their pups on walks and trips to the park.

The popular footwear brand announced Wednesday that it's releasing Pet Crocs, a version of its clogs for dogs, along with matching Classic Lined Clogs for humans later this month.

The dog booties, made in partnership with dog-centric company BARK, feature breathable EVA foam and an adjustable strap. They come in three different sizes — small, medium and large — and are designed for dogs weighing up to 80 pounds.

There are two glow-in-the-dark colorway options for the Pet Crocs and matching Classic Lined Clogs — Green Slime and Pink Dragon Fruit.

Dogs wearing Pet Crocs. (Crocs, Inc.)

Dog owners will also be able to decorate their clogs with exclusive dog Jibbitz charms.

Both the Pet Crocs and matching clogs will be available for a limited time on Crocs.com and in select retail stores starting Oct. 23, which also happens to be Croc Day.

The Pet Crocs are listed for $50 on Crocs.com, while the matching Classic Lined Clogs cost $65.