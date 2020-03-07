Person With Coronavirus Attended CPAC Conference in Maryland

Someone who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week in National Harbor, Maryland, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and the state's governor says anyone who attended may be at risk.

The New Jersey health department notified Maryland officials of the case on Saturday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement Saturday evening.

Anyone who "attended or worked at the conference may be at some risk for acquiring COVID-19," the statement said.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended CPAC but did not come in contact with the patient, organizers said on Twitter.

"This attendee had no interaction with the President or the Vice President and never attended the events in the main hall," the group wrote.

The Maryland governor's office said they had been in contact with the White House. The White House did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

Anyone who went to CPAC should be aware of any flu or cold symptoms they have, Hogan said.

“Due to the scale of this conference, we are urging attendees who are experiencing flu-like symptoms to immediately reach out to their health care provider," he said in a statement.

Trump addressed the right-wing conference on Feb. 29 for the fourth straight year. The event was held Feb. 26-29 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.

The coronavirus patient was in Maryland Feb. 27 to March 1.

Information was not immediately released on anywhere else the patient may have gone or how they traveled to Maryland.

"Maryland residents who have questions about this information are encouraged to contact 2-1-1 to talk to a helpline representative," the governor's office said.

