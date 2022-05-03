Live Updates: Climber Detained After Reaching Top of San Francisco's Salesforce Tower

A person who climbed the 61-floor Salesforce Tower in San Francisco Tuesday morning was seen being detained by authorities as they reached the top of the skyscraper.

Police said citizens flagged down officers at about 9:21 a.m. to inform them someone was climbing the city's tallest tower.

Officers observed the person, identified as a man, climbing the tower on his own power.

Streets in the area have been closed, police said.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Updates to come.