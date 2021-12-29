Tiger Shot After Biting Worker at Florida Zoo Has Died

A tiger was shot after a man working for a third-party cleaning company was attacked and seriously injured at Florida's Naples Zoo on Wednesday, according to officials.

The person was flown to the hospital for his injuries after the attack, Lee Memorial Hospital confirmed, according to NBC2 News.

Eko, the 8-year-old Malayan tiger, later died after being shot by a sheriff's deputy, the zoo said.

It appears the man who was attacked "traversed an initial fence barrier and put his arm through the fencing of the tiger enclosure," before the tiger grabbed it, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, according to NBC News. Officials said preliminary information indicates the man may have tried to pet or feed the tiger, both of which are prohibited by the zoo.

CCSO said the deputy at the scene was forced to shoot the tiger after he tried to get the tiger to let go of the man’s arm by kicking the enclosure.

The sheriff’s office — which had earlier reported the tiger was 4 years old — said the tiger had been sedated by a veterinarian and would be examined when it was safe to do so.

CCSO and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating.

Eko arrived at the Naples Zoo in December 2019, according to a representative. It was the only tiger at the zoo.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.