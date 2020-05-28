coronavirus

People Are Throwing Out Stimulus Checks — Because They Look Like Junk Mail

The latest round of stimulus checks were issued in the form of prepaid debit cards — in a plain white envelope that does not bear any federal markings

President Trump signs the CARES Act into law
Evan Vucci/AP

Some Americans may be unwittingly throwing their long-awaited stimulus check in the trash. That's because, starting last week, the Treasury Department and the IRS started sending out economic impact payments in regular white envelopes that could be confused for junk mail.

While some people have already received their payment as a direct deposit or paper check in the mail, almost 4 million people — including those for whom the agency does not have a bank account on file — will be getting their stimulus check in the form of a prepaid debit card. The only problem is that the debit cards come in an envelope that says “Money Network Cardholder Services” and does not bear any federal markings.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

coronaviruscoronavirus pandemicstimulusstimulus check
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us