Pennsylvania Woman Accused of Murdering Elderly Pair at New Jersey Home

A 55-year-old Pennsylvania woman has been arrested on two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of an 87-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman in a Long Beach Island home last week, authorities said Tuesday.

Sherry Lee Heffernan, of Landenberg, also is charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Officers from the Surf City Police Department found the bodies of Heffernan's father, John Enders, of Surf City, and Francoise Pitoy, of Manchester, when they responded to a North 7th Street home Oct. 3 for a welfare check. Both had suffered multiple stab wounds and were clearly already dead, officials said.

An autopsy conducted the next day revealed Enders had died from the stabbing wounds, one of which severed his right carotid artery, and blunt force trauma. His death was ruled a homicide. Pitoy's autopsy is expected to be conducted Tuesday.

According to investigators, the victims were dating and Enders was the primary owner of the North 7th Street residence where he and Pitoy were found dead. She was staying with him there regularly at the time, officials said.

Prosecutors allege it was Heffernan who killed them both, though no possible motive was immediately released. She was taken into custody Sunday at her home in Landenberg and is expected to be transferred to New Jersey to face charges.

Attorney information for her wasn't immediately available.