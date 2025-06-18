North Carolina

Pennsylvania teen found in North Carolina after going missing nearly a year ago

The 15-year-old girl was found at a home in High Point, North Carolina, nearly a year after she was reported missing, police said.

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

A Pennsylvania teenage girl who was reported missing nearly a year ago was found alive at this North Carolina home.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges after a Pennsylvania teenage girl who was reported missing nearly a year ago was found alive at his North Carolina home, authorities said.

Police in High Point located the 15-year-old victim on Monday afternoon after receiving information that she may have been living in the Treyburn Lane home, the department said in a Facebook post.

The girl was reported missing from Reading, Pennsylvania, in June 2024, court documents state. The Reading Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Joseph A. Rossomando was arrested after authorities executed a search warrant at the home and found that he was in possession of child sexual abuse material, the news release states.

He was booked at the Guilford County Jail on charges of statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15, statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, felony human trafficking of a child victim, felony sexual servitude of a child victim, felony second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, felony statutory rape, felony first degree kidnapping, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Neighbors told NBC affiliate WXII-TV of Winston-Salem that they were shocked.

"It makes you want to get to know your neighbors a little better just to protect each other and be on the lookout for stuff like that," one neighbor said.

"It’s shocking, it’s disturbing. Again, it just makes you want to know more about what's going on around you," the neighbor said.

Josh Cradduck contributed to this report.

