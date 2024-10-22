Crime and Courts

Pennsylvania fugitive arrested while trying to flee from Florida Keys deputies: Sheriff

Douglas Grant Grill was wanted for violating probation on an attempted homicide charge in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania but is now facing charges in Monroe County

By NBC6

A Pennsylvania fugitive was arrested in the Florida Keys after he led deputies on a pursuit Monday night, officials said.

Douglas Grant Grill was wanted for violating probation on an attempted homicide charge in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania but is now facing charges in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said the incident began around 7:30 p.m. when someone reported that a man, later identified as Grill, and a woman were fighting in a parking lot in Marathon.

The witness said the 35-year-old woman asked for help before she and Grill left in a BMW heading south on U.S. 1.

A short time later, deputies spotted the BMW and attempted a traffic stop, but Grill fled, eventually stopping near Mile Marker 32.

The woman was found in the BMW but Grill tried to flee on foot before he was caught, officials said.

Grill gave deputies a false name and resisted arrest but was taken into custody and booked into jail, officials said.

The 40-year-old Grill now faces charges including fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and providing a false name to law enforcement.

