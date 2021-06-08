Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

All-Clear After Unspecified Threat Locks Down Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU, HI - DECEMBER 04: The view of the Nimitz Gate sign at the entrance to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on December 4, 2019 in Honolulu,
Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

The U.S. military gave an “all-clear” after an unspecified threat prompted an hours-long lockdown of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Tuesday.

A military news release didn't elaborate on the “potential incident” that required the base to close entrances to the base and to direct residents and employees to shelter in place at 9:39 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“While the base remained fully operational, the Emergency Operations Center was manned to coordinate the response to the threat,” said an afternoon release announcing the all-clear.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Congress 4 hours ago

Biden Seeks New Coalition for Infrastructure Bill as Talks With Key GOP Senators Fall Apart

China 2 hours ago

Senate Passes Bill to Boost US Tech Industry, Counter Rivals

Units from the Honolulu Police Department and Federal Fire Department helped with the investigation, the military said.

During the investigation, tours were suspended while guests at the USS Arizona Memorial and the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum sheltered in place. Tours were later allowed to resume.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-HickamUS Military
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us