Pat Sajak’s Daughter Turns Letters on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Maggie Sajak, the daughter of the longtime host of "Wheel of Fortune," Pat Sajak, appeared on the episode as a letter-turner, while Vanna White hosted the show

Vanna White joined forces with a different Sajak on Monday night's episode of "Wheel of Fortune," NBC News reports.

Maggie Sajak, the daughter of the longtime host of "Wheel of Fortune," Pat Sajak, appeared on the episode as a letter-turner, while White hosted the show.

Her father, who is still recovering from a surgery to correct a blocked intestine, teased the news in a YouTube video Monday.

"We have a special letter-toucher, so pay attention," Pat Sajak, 73, said.

